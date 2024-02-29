Welcome to Fendu Boulangerie
Hawaii's European style bakery.
Hearth baked bread, viennoiseries, elegant deserts, sandwiches and more.
About Fendu Boulangerie
Nestled in the heart of Manoa in the Manoa Marketplace, Fendu Boulangerie offers many items for you to enjoy from our hearth baked Breads, to our English Scones, to our famous Dark Chocolate Croissants and Danish pastries . In addition you will find a variety of upscale desserts, quick breads, cookies and more. Come for breakfast or lunch and choose from our sandwich menus.
Learn more about Fendu Boulangerie
Sandwich Menu
Sign up for rewards
By providing your phone number, you are agreeing to participate in the rewards program and to be contacted through this number as part of the program. Rewards program information is subject to Toast's Terms of Service and Privacy Statement. Message and data rates may apply. Msg frequency varies. Reply STOP to opt out.