About Fendu Boulangerie

Nestled in the heart of Manoa in the Manoa Marketplace, Fendu Boulangerie offers many items for you to enjoy from our hearth baked Breads, to our English Scones, to our famous Dark Chocolate Croissants and Danish pastries . In addition you will find a variety of upscale desserts, quick breads, cookies and more. Come for breakfast or lunch and choose from our sandwich menus.