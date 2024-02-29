Fendu Boulangerie
From the Panini Grill
- Gourmet Grilled Cheese Panini$13.50
Fresh Mozzarella,Gouda,Vermont Cheddar and Parmesan Reggiano cheeses. Grilled on our French Sandwich bread.
- Basil Pesto Chicken Panini$15.50
Chicken tenderlions sauteed with olive oil Hawiian salt and black pepper. Grilled on our rustuc bun with mayo, basil mac nut pesto, bacon,sauteed shallots,and goat cheese
- Croque Monsieur Panini$15.50
Black Forest ham with Mornay sauce with Brie, Gruyere, and Parmesan Reggiano Cheese and Dijon Mustard. Served on our French sandwich loaf bread.
Lunch Sandwiches
Fendu Boulangerie Location and Hours
(808) 563-9920
Closed • Opens Friday at 7:30AM