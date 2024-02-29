Fendu Boulangerie
From the Panini Grill
- Gourmet Grilled Cheese Panini$13.50
Fresh Mozzarella,Gouda,Vermont Cheddar and Parmesan Reggiano cheeses. Grilled on our French Sandwich bread.
- Basil Pesto Chicken Panini$15.50
Chicken tenderlions sauteed with olive oil Hawiian salt and black pepper. Grilled on our rustuc bun with mayo, basil mac nut pesto, bacon,sauteed shallots,and goat cheese
- Croque Monsieur Panini$15.50
Black Forest ham with Mornay sauce with Brie, Gruyere, and Parmesan Reggiano Cheese and Dijon Mustard. Served on our French sandwich loaf bread.
